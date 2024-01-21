Hyderabad cops caution public over malicious Ayodhya temple photo links

HYDERABAD: In light of the upcoming inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, the Hyderabad cybercrime police have issued a warning to the public regarding potential threats of fabricated links circulating online. These links claim to show ‘live photos of Ayodhya’.

Officials have cautioned people, especially senior citizens, not to fall prey to such acts of cyber offenders.

A senior cybercrime police officer said, “Citizens are urged to exercise caution and vigilance when encountering such links, as they may lead to phishing scams, malware installation, or other forms of cybercrime. It is essential for individuals to verify the authenticity of any links or messages before clicking on them, particularly those related to sensitive events or topics.”