Fire breaks out at Madhapur police station in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD : A fire broke out at the Madhapur police station on Monday night allegedly after a firecracker landed on cylinders seized by the police. No casualties or injuries were reported.

According to the fire officials, the police had kept nearly 15 gas cylinders of 14kg capacity and several small capacity cylinders.

Madhapur fire station officials said the fire started in the backside of the building where the police had kept the seized cylinders.”People were bursting firecrackers near the building, and a fire broke out after a firecracker landed on two or three small cylinders,” he said, adding that the fire spread through the AC duct.

Madhapur fire station received a call at around 8.25 pm. A fire tender was deployed and firefighters doused the flames.