Karmaveer Kalyan

HYDERABAD: Many aspire to walk a visionary path, inspiring others with the knowledge they possess. Kalyan Srinivas Raygalla, a proud Hyderabadi, recently achieved notable milestones by receiving the REX Karmaveer Chakra Award (Silver) and REX Karmaveer Global Fellowship. These prestigious accolades stand as a beacon of inspiration for those seeking to emulate his remarkable journey.

Reflecting on his journey, Kalyan shares, “My life’s tapestry is woven with diverse threads, each contributing to the vibrant fabric of my experiences. Raised in Hyderabad, my early years were steeped in the spiritual values of my middle-class Telugu family. Surrounded by kirthans and bhajans, I imbibed important life lessons, particularly the ethos of earning what you want, a principle that not only channelled my energy but also imparted invaluable life wisdom.”

His educational journey commenced at Siddhartha High School, an institution influenced by the teachings of Gautam Buddha. Pursuing journalism at Loyola Academy, Kalyan furthered his education at Christ University, Bengaluru, where he explored his passion for theatre, writing, and teaching, expanding his horizons and enriching his understanding of the world.

Discussing his recent awards, Kalyan said, “The REX Karmaveer Chakra Award (Silver) and REX Karmaveer Global Fellowship are monumental recognitions that I am deeply honoured to receive. Instituted by iCONGO in partnership with the United Nations, the ceremony took place on December 27, 2023, at the Shiv Nadar School, Faridabad, Haryana. The selection process involved a meticulous evaluation of my contributions across academia, journalism, training, writing, counseling, and societal impact. This recognition underscores the significance of my collective efforts, spanning journalism, academia, training, and societal impact.”

Sharing insights into his inspiration, Kalyan acknowledges, “My family, with its emphasis on earning what you want, laid the foundation for my approach to life. Figures like Dr Jayaprakash Narayan, retired IAS, with their commitment to public service, have been instrumental in shaping my values. Personal interactions with them on global issues shaped my understanding of the world in a profound way.”