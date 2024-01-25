let’s spiral into peace

“He saw spirals everywhere — so much that he would find it difficult to draw a straight line,” said Trupti Joshi, his wife and curator of ‘Signs of Commitment’ at Kalakriti Art Gallery.

The exhibition, on display till February 15 is a tribute to Vishal, who is known for abstract art installations. “True to his name, his works were always ‘Vishal’ (grand) in size. People had to request him to scale down saying they did not even have that much of space,” Trupti said. Trupti told CE that once he made three massive 40-foot-high paintings for a school’s auditorium in Vadodara, which he finished in a mere 15 days.

When asked what ‘signs of commitment’ meant for Vishal, Trupti recounted how the idea of ‘spirals’ absorbed him completely. “He started working on spirals right after college itself. Gradually, he started refining the spiral form in his paintings and sculptures. He would make notes in his diary and read several theories on spirals. He would meditate and concentrate, delve deeper into his artistic talent to refine the form he wanted to make,” she said.