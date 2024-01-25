let’s spiral into peace

HYDERABAD: Vishal Joshi’s artistic dedication and his joy in continual self-improvement resonate in his creations, where ‘spirals’ take centre stage. These spirals, representing his life’s perspective, serve as both an obsession and a meditative sanctuary, embodying his relentless pursuit of personal growth. The curator’s note emphasises the symbolic nature of spirals, portraying them as a representation of the perpetual interconnectedness of nature, symbolising a journey with no defined endpoint. Described as a metaphor for growth, progression, and enduring commitments, the spiral stands for him as a conduit to intuition and inner peace.
In a poignant artwork titled ‘Chandelier,’ Joshi skillfully captures the elegance and strength of curved lines, seemingly following a predetermined path yet converging to create a larger spiral form. Another acrylic painting showcases Joshi defining his contours through spirals of varying sizes.
“He saw spirals everywhere — so much that he would find it difficult to draw a straight line,” said Trupti Joshi, his wife and curator of ‘Signs of Commitment’ at Kalakriti Art Gallery.
The exhibition, on display till February 15 is a tribute to Vishal, who is known for abstract art installations. “True to his name, his works were always ‘Vishal’ (grand) in size. People had to request him to scale down saying they did not even have that much of space,” Trupti said. Trupti told CE that once he made three massive 40-foot-high paintings for a school’s auditorium in Vadodara, which he finished in a mere 15 days.
When asked what ‘signs of commitment’ meant for Vishal, Trupti recounted how the idea of ‘spirals’ absorbed him completely. “He started working on spirals right after college itself. Gradually, he started refining the spiral form in his paintings and sculptures. He would make notes in his diary and read several theories on spirals. He would meditate and concentrate, delve deeper into his artistic talent to refine the form he wanted to make,” she said.
Among many paintings and installations on display, ‘Germination’ stands out as it has brass spirals attached to a base of charred wood. “He made those metal spirals by himself and while moulding and soldering, even got blisters on his hands. As he scraped off the extra metal to arrive at the desired pieces, he saw that the peels that shed off also had the spiral form. So he kept those as well,” Trupti said.
Vishal Joshi’s unwavering passion and commitment to his chosen artistic form are evident throughout the exhibition, showcasing his dedication to continuous refinement and artistic excellence.