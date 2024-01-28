Drunk man sneaks into Osmania University women’s hostel in Hyderabad, arrested

North Zone DCP Rohini Priyadarshini who inspected the hostel confirmed that there were a few spots with poor lighting. The compound wall of the hostel was also not built properly giving scope for intruders to enter the premises, she said and added that the university was working to sort out these things. “We will make arrangements for regular police patrolling in the hostel,” the DCP assured.

Meanwhile, enraged by the incident, students staged a protest demanding the resignation of the registrar. Sources told TNIE that the students of late raised concerns over security in the hostel during night times. The latest incident added to their trauma.

Osmania University V-C D Ravinder visited the hostel along with registrar P Lakshminarayana. After speaking to the students, the V-C stated that security personnel, consisting of two men and two women, would be appointed soon to ensure the safety of the hostel inmates. He also assured that steps would be taken to construct a ten-feet tall wall around the dormitory for the safety of the female students. He promised to instal CCTV cameras and resolve issues in the mess and dormitories as soon as possible.