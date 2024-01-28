Drunk man sneaks into Osmania University women’s hostel in Hyderabad, arrested

HYDERABAD: Tension prevailed at the Osmania University PG Women’s Hostel in Secunderabad after a drunk employee working in the adjacent water supply chain attempted to sneak into the premises. The accused was roughed up by the hostel inmates and handed over to the Begumpet police.
The accused, Srikanth, 30, allegedly entered the hostel and peeped through the washroom ventilators and made lewd signs at the women students, according to sources. However, the police said that the drunk youth climbed the wall and jumped onto the first floor of the hostel building. The security guard spotted Srikanth and immediately alerted the authorities. He along with another staffer captured the intruder with the help of some hostel inmates who thrashed him before handing him over to the police.
North Zone DCP Rohini Priyadarshini who inspected the hostel confirmed that there were a few spots with poor lighting. The compound wall of the hostel was also not built properly giving scope for intruders to enter the premises, she said and added that the university was working to sort out these things. “We will make arrangements for regular police patrolling in the hostel,” the DCP assured.
Meanwhile, enraged by the incident, students staged a protest demanding the resignation of the registrar. Sources told TNIE that the students of late raised concerns over security in the hostel during night times. The latest incident added to their trauma.
Osmania University V-C D Ravinder visited the hostel along with registrar P Lakshminarayana. After speaking to the students, the V-C stated that security personnel, consisting of two men and two women, would be appointed soon to ensure the safety of the hostel inmates. He also assured that steps would be taken to construct a ten-feet tall wall around the dormitory for the safety of the female students. He promised to instal CCTV cameras and resolve issues in the mess and dormitories as soon as possible.