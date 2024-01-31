Denied hike, Hyderabad man poses as cop, exports money from ex-boss

HYDERABAD: Angered over not receiving a hike, an employee of a Hyderabad-based private firm quit the company, joined hands with an advocate, sub-inspector and others to plan a kidnap for ransom and acquire a large amount of money from his employer.

Raidurgam police on Tuesday apprehended eight members of the gang that impersonated as officials of the CID, took hostage of three employees and blackmailed a company in crores.

The accused, identified as Ranjith (former employee), conspired with Mahendra (advocate) to kidnap the directors of Aja Ads Pvt Ltd. The company does IT recruiting and support and has over 40 employees.

Mahendra discussed the plan with his friend Sujan, a sub-inspector attached to the Kurnool DIG office. Subsequently, Sujan introduced him to a technical expert, Qadir, who helped them create fake ID cards to impersonate cops.