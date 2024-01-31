Denied hike, Hyderabad man poses as cop, exports money from ex-boss

HYDERABAD: Angered over not receiving a hike, an employee of a Hyderabad-based private firm quit the company, joined hands with an advocate, sub-inspector and others to plan a kidnap for ransom and acquire a large amount of money from his employer.
Raidurgam police on Tuesday apprehended eight members of the gang that impersonated as officials of the CID, took hostage of three employees and blackmailed a company in crores.
The accused, identified as Ranjith (former employee), conspired with Mahendra (advocate) to kidnap the directors of Aja Ads Pvt Ltd. The company does IT recruiting and support and has over 40 employees.
Mahendra discussed the plan with his friend Sujan, a sub-inspector attached to the Kurnool DIG office. Subsequently, Sujan introduced him to a technical expert, Qadir, who helped them create fake ID cards to impersonate cops.
On January 26, a group of five individuals entered the company premises, posing as CID officials and asked the employees to stop working. They took videos of the workplace and went to the server room and removed the DVR of the CCTVs.
Using their forged IDs, the gang informed the employers about a complaint received by the Ministry of Home Affairs from their US clients regarding alleged wrongdoings.
Subsequently, they demanded a ransom of Rs 10 crore from the company’s director Darshan Sugunakara Shetty, and eventually settled for Rs 2.3 crore.
However, Shetty was only able to arrange Rs 71 lakh in the limited time. Following their threats, Shetty transferred the amount to the bank accounts of three employees. The accused then kidnapped these employees and threatened to harm them if the remaining amount was not paid.
The gang also took the debit cards of the victims and withdrew Rs 2.5 lakh from the ATM and an additional Rs 10 lakh through online bank transfers. When Shetty stopped responding to their demands, they got worried about police intervention and fled from the spot.
Based on credible information, the police apprehended eight members of the gang on January 28. Two more members, including the SI, are absconding.