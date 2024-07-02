2 bikers booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Director General of Police (DGP) Ravi Gupta announced that the Telangana police have registered the inaugural First Information Report (FIR), under the newly enacted Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), bearing a digital signature.

The first FIR registered in Telangana was against two bikers who were driving without number plates in Charminar police station limits. The police caught them during vehicle checks at Gulzar House X Road late on Sunday night. When the cops questioned them, they gave evasive answers and tried to avoid the inquiry.

Following this, the sub-inspector on duty filed a suo-moto case at 1 am on Monday under Section 281 of the BNS and Sections 80(a) and 177 of the Motor Vehicle Act. Section 281 of the BNS deals with rash driving. Earlier, the police would have filed a case under Section 279 of the IPC for the same charge.

“For the past month or so, a team from the CCTNS and other officers, including the DCP and Additional DCP, would conduct regular classes to train the cops on how to register FIRs under the new criminal laws,” shared Station House Officer of Charminar police station K Chandrashekar. “There were practical sessions too during the training,” he added.