UoH issues statement rejecting accusations

HYDERABAD: Days after revoking the suspension of five students protesting over the cancellation of the cultural festival, the University of Hyderabad (UoH) released a statement on Monday refuting the claim made by the students that the administration, owing to political pressure, was targeting them as they belonged to the marginalised sections.

The administration said the actions of trespassing into the vice-chancellor’s residence past midnight, laying siege to it for 12 hours until noon the next day, “curbing the democratic rights of its residents” and raising slogans at a high pitch during “unearthly hours” and traumatising the V-C, his wife and his nonagenarian mother in the process did not align with the description of a ‘democratic and peaceful’ protest as claimed by the students.

The university also reprimanded the students, stating, “The protest centred around a non-academic issue of holding an annual fest for which alternatives were offered, involving behaviour that is unbecoming of students at a premier higher education institution.”