UoH issues statement rejecting accusations

HYDERABAD: Days after revoking the suspension of five students protesting over the cancellation of the cultural festival, the University of Hyderabad (UoH) released a statement on Monday refuting the claim made by the students that the administration, owing to political pressure, was targeting them as they belonged to the marginalised sections.
The administration said the actions of trespassing into the vice-chancellor’s residence past midnight, laying siege to it for 12 hours until noon the next day, “curbing the democratic rights of its residents” and raising slogans at a high pitch during “unearthly hours” and traumatising the V-C, his wife and his nonagenarian mother in the process did not align with the description of a ‘democratic and peaceful’ protest as claimed by the students.
The university also reprimanded the students, stating, “The protest centred around a non-academic issue of holding an annual fest for which alternatives were offered, involving behaviour that is unbecoming of students at a premier higher education institution.”
“The students’ attempt to frame the disciplinary actions taken against them as politically motivated is a diversion from their unjustified and indefensible conduct. The university administration wishes to clarify the situation and reaffirm its unwavering commitment to preserving inclusivity, diversity, and academic integrity, and it will not succumb to external pressures from any quarter,” the statement added.
The university underlined that the claim made by the students that the penalties were imposed to suppress marginalised students and jeopardise their academic future was unsubstantiated. It added that the fines collected would be deposited in the Gurubaksh Singh (First Vice-Chancellor of UoH) Students’ Aid Fund, which benefits marginalised and economically disadvantaged students. It said the suspension was revoked to preserve the academic future of the penalised students.
Prof BJ Rao, the V-C, stated, “The allegations of political bias are entirely unfounded and misrepresent the values and principles upon which the UoH stands. Our primary concern is the well-being and success of our students, and to this end, we have opted to revoke the suspensions and impose a monetary penalty instead, allowing the students to continue their education without interruption.”