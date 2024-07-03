Voyage to success: The inspiring journey of Aishwarya Boddapati

HYDERABAD : Women are a true inspiration when it comes to achieving something significant, especially for their country. They give their best in whatever they do and inspire others to follow the same path to success. One such story is that of Aishwarya Boddapati, who was part of the first all-women military crew in the world to circumnavigate the globe on INSV Tarini. Reflecting on her 10 years of service in the Indian Navy, she was part of a six-member all-women team. The Telugu woman from Hyderabad made her presence felt at the Young FICCI Ladies Organisation (YFLO) session titled ‘Endless Possibilities in the Blue Economy’.

Excerpts.

Tell us about your session at YFLO.

I shared my story as part of the first Indian all-women crew to circumnavigate the globe on a sailboat. I am the first and only Indian Navy officer from Telangana to be awarded a guarantee medal for circumnavigating the globe. During the session, I discussed the barriers and challenges women face both professionally and personally, and how I overcame them. My story hopefully became an inspiration for the ladies who attended the session.

Tell us about your experience on being a part of the team.

In general, women in the Indian Navy faced significant barriers in 2017, when we attempted the voyage. At that time, women in the Navy were not allowed aboard warships, as these positions were considered combatant roles. Captain Dilip Donde, the first Indian to circumnavigate the globe in 2009-10, served as our mentor. The Navy initially decided against sending women officers on such missions. It was the first time women were going to sea, and circumnavigation is one of the toughest oceanic adventures. There are specific rules for circumnavigation, and meeting all the criteria with an all-Indian crew on an Indian-made vessel was a significant achievement.