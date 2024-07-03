Voyage to success: The inspiring journey of Aishwarya Boddapati

HYDERABAD : Women are a true inspiration when it comes to achieving something significant, especially for their country. They give their best in whatever they do and inspire others to follow the same path to success. One such story is that of Aishwarya Boddapati, who was part of the first all-women military crew in the world to circumnavigate the globe on INSV Tarini. Reflecting on her 10 years of service in the Indian Navy, she was part of a six-member all-women team. The Telugu woman from Hyderabad made her presence felt at the Young FICCI Ladies Organisation (YFLO) session titled ‘Endless Possibilities in the Blue Economy’.
Excerpts.
Tell us about your session at YFLO.
I shared my story as part of the first Indian all-women crew to circumnavigate the globe on a sailboat. I am the first and only Indian Navy officer from Telangana to be awarded a guarantee medal for circumnavigating the globe. During the session, I discussed the barriers and challenges women face both professionally and personally, and how I overcame them. My story hopefully became an inspiration for the ladies who attended the session.
Tell us about your experience on being a part of the team.
In general, women in the Indian Navy faced significant barriers in 2017, when we attempted the voyage. At that time, women in the Navy were not allowed aboard warships, as these positions were considered combatant roles. Captain Dilip Donde, the first Indian to circumnavigate the globe in 2009-10, served as our mentor. The Navy initially decided against sending women officers on such missions. It was the first time women were going to sea, and circumnavigation is one of the toughest oceanic adventures. There are specific rules for circumnavigation, and meeting all the criteria with an all-Indian crew on an Indian-made vessel was a significant achievement.
What were the challenges you faced in the expedition?
For a sailboat, the weather is both a support and a challenge. The sailboat relies on the wind, but if the wind becomes too strong or if a storm approaches, it can be difficult to control the boat. In the middle of a massive ocean, the boat is our only life support, so it is crucial to keep it under control even in the toughest conditions. We encountered our biggest storm in the Southern Pacific Ocean, right before entering the Drake Passage, where the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans meet. In that massive storm, we ran out of drinking water and had to wait for rain to collect water. Additionally, our steering system broke just a few days away from India. These were significant challenges.
Emotionally and physically, the journey was demanding. The circumnavigation took us eight and a half months. We were away from our families and alone with five strangers, as we did not know each other before the voyage. It was taxing, but we were driven by our mission to complete the voyage successfully. Despite the challenges, it was incredibly rewarding when we finished the circumnavigation.
How would you inspire women to join armed forces and say that this is safe?
To start with, the Indian Navy and other services like the Army and Air Force are often considered very risky professions. This perception applies not just to women but to men as well, as it is assumed that there is a high risk of dying in combat. However, this is not the case. I believe that all three services, and specifically the Navy, offer unique opportunities to serve the country. When we join the armed forces, we take an oath on the day of our induction to serve the country, even at the risk of our lives. It’s like promising our lives to the nation. This profession instils a sense of pride as you directly contribute to the progress of the country.
A career in the armed forces has shaped my character into what it is today. I retired from the Navy about four years ago, but my identity is deeply tied to my service in the Indian Navy. It has been a very rewarding and unique experience for me. I believe everyone should have the chance to experience this, especially women. Career opportunities beyond the traditional roles of doctor, lawyer, or engineer should be showcased and made available to women, allowing them to explore and find what truly suits their interests.
How would you define success?
To me, success means being resilient, determined, and always focused on achieving the end goal or outcome. It’s crucial not to give up, despite the challenges imposed by society. There were days when people would say, ‘You’re a girl, what can you do?’ I believe such situations should only strengthen us, not hold us back. Success, for me, is about being stubborn, strong, determined, and resilient in pursuing your goals, regardless of external influences.