Into the space: Hyderabad school hosted 'Go Cosmo' event

HYDERABAD : Recently, Orchids The International School hosted a “Go Cosmo” event, showcasing stunning pictures of space for students and visitors. CE spoke with Dr Arjit Singh, who provided insights into the event and the growing interest in astronomy among students.

Discussing the Go Cosmo event, Dr Singh explained, “We wanted to combine learning with fun and generate curiosity among people. This year, we focused on astronomy, integrating it into our curriculum for the past three years. Fun happens outside the classroom, in the lab or other interactive spaces. We created activities purely based on hands-on learning. Through these activities, students learn about astronomy. Some of these activities were brought to the public through Go Cosmo events, held in different cities, with Hyderabad being our fourth stop. We received positive feedback, and people loved the event. We aimed to simplify complex topics like gravity and NASA operations. We provided an understanding of how the International Space Station works and used VR headsets to give participants a virtual walk through the station, showing the history of the universe. Combining the carnival atmosphere with astronomy made learning enjoyable.”