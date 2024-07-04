Retreat into luxury: AJ House offers perfect monsoon getaway

HYDERABAD : As the monsoon season sweeps across Hyderabad, bringing relief to the locals from the summer heat, it also brings with it an irresistible call for a rejuvenating escape. Nestled amidst the verdant landscapes just outside the city, luxury farmhouse AJ House, a StayVista Villa near Moinabad, offers the perfect monsoon getaway. This retreat combines the serenity of nature with opulent amenities, providing a sanctuary where you can unwind and soak in the beauty of the rainy season.
AJ House boasts sprawling grounds that merge seamlessly with the surrounding natural beauty. Surrounded by lush greenery and adorned with vibrant flora, the farmhouse offers a picturesque setting that is both tranquil and rejuvenating. “The thrill of enjoying with friends and family into the lap of luxury is something else. The nine-bhk AJ House boasts all the modern amenities and more which we required during our stay. They have a dedicated person who is there to help you with whatever you require during the stay,” shares Joy, one of the guests.
Fit for royalty
Step into a world of opulence as you enter the farmhouse’s accommodations. Bright orange sofas, chandeliers, unique sculptures and paintings are the highlight of the living room. Each room and suite is meticulously designed to exude elegance and comfort. From spacious bedrooms adorned with plush furnishings to private swimming pool offering a place to relax and enjoy, every detail is crafted to ensure a luxurious stay. Before entering the abode, the sprawling lawn with a huge statue of a galloping horse greets you along with a small man-made pond reminding you to stay connected with nature. The marble flooring with opulent white interiors perfectly complements the amenities offered by it. Perfect for big family gatherings, the expansive pool comes with many deck chairs and can be easily accessed from the living room, making lounging and swimming just a dip away. Don’t forget the state-of-the-art theatre room complete with comfy olive green recliners where you can enjoy movies with your loved ones. Kids will have a ball of time in the games room.
While you are busy lounging away as it pours heavily outside, don’t worry about the food. They have a private restaurant from which you can order in advance. From regular idli, dosa in breakfast to Chinese in lunch to barbecue in the evening - they have it sorted. “We even tried our hands at barbecuing paneer and chicken marinated in flavourful spices,” says Joy.
Elaborating about what inspired him to come up with this sprawling property, Ajay Kumar Attaluri, owner says, “Initially I had thought of shifting here with my family away from the city’s hustle. So we designed the property accordingly with the best of decor and sustainable architecture. Not only is this suitable for a weekend getaway, it is also apt for any pre-wedding functions like mehendi, haldi etc.”
Plan your escape
Whether planning a romantic getaway, a family retreat, or a corporate gathering, the new luxury farmhouse near Hyderabad promises an unparalleled staycation experience. Embrace the tranquility, indulge in luxury, and create lasting memories amidst the serene surroundings of this enchanting retreat.