Retreat into luxury: AJ House offers perfect monsoon getaway

HYDERABAD : As the monsoon season sweeps across Hyderabad, bringing relief to the locals from the summer heat, it also brings with it an irresistible call for a rejuvenating escape. Nestled amidst the verdant landscapes just outside the city, luxury farmhouse AJ House, a StayVista Villa near Moinabad, offers the perfect monsoon getaway. This retreat combines the serenity of nature with opulent amenities, providing a sanctuary where you can unwind and soak in the beauty of the rainy season.

AJ House boasts sprawling grounds that merge seamlessly with the surrounding natural beauty. Surrounded by lush greenery and adorned with vibrant flora, the farmhouse offers a picturesque setting that is both tranquil and rejuvenating. “The thrill of enjoying with friends and family into the lap of luxury is something else. The nine-bhk AJ House boasts all the modern amenities and more which we required during our stay. They have a dedicated person who is there to help you with whatever you require during the stay,” shares Joy, one of the guests.