Hyderabad's newest sensation: NFC's mouthwatering menu wins hearts

HYDERABAD: Crispy chicken is loved and relished by everyone. The textures and the juicy chicken hitting the right notes on our taste buds are absolutely worth trying. For those who go food crazy over crispy fried dishes, there’s great news for Hyderabad. Nashville Fried Chicken is in town and has been stealing people’s hearts with its crispy and tasty chicken. Similar to a cloud kitchen, NFC has been serving mouthwatering non-vegetarian and vegetarian food.

We had the chance to taste their fabulous menu, which made our meal perfect. Starting with the Spicy Mango Jalapeno Chicken, which tasted great, we then tried the hot and spicy On the Bone chicken, which was worth every bite.

Moving forward, have you ever tried something made of shrimp? If not, NFC offers a unique Mini Shrimp Bucket Popcorn, also available in regular size, which is a must-try. For those looking to try something new, you know where to order from.

For all the Korean fans out there, NFC offers Korean Glazed Wings perfectly blended with sauce.