Unwind with bengal unbound

HYDERABAD: Music holds a profound significance in Bengali culture, serving as a vital expression of emotions, traditions, and history. From the soulful melodies of Rabindra Sangeet to the revolutionary songs of Kazi Nazrul Islam, Bengali music encompasses a wide range of genres that reflect the region’s rich cultural heritage. It plays a pivotal role in festivals, rituals, and everyday life, fostering a sense of community and continuity. Music also acts as a powerful medium for social and political commentary, inspiring movements and nurturing a deep sense of identity and pride among Bengalis.

Keeping this in mind, Hyderabad Bengali Samiti is organising the highly anticipated ‘Bengal Unbound’ concert, to be held on July 13 at Shilpakala Vedika, Hitec City.

Sourendro Mullick and Soumyajit Das have made significant contributions to Bengali music, blending classical and contemporary elements to create a unique sound. As a dynamic duo of pianist Sourendro Mullick and vocalist Soumyajit Das, they have revitalised traditional Bengali songs, making them accessible to younger generations. Their innovative arrangements and performances have breathed new life into the works of Rabindranath Tagore and Kazi Nazrul Islam, among others. By collaborating with various artists and experimenting with different musical styles, they have expanded the reach of Bengali music, ensuring its continued relevance and appeal in the modern era.

The ‘Bengal Unbound’ concert promises an evening of mesmerising music as they guide the audience through an enchanting journey of Rabindra Sangeet, Bengali classics, Bollywood hits, and more.