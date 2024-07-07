Chaos at GHMC council meeting as corporators clash over political allegiances

HYDERABAD: Unprecedented scenes were witnessed during the GHMC council meeting on Saturday with corporators of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) almost coming to blows over saffron party leaders displaying caricatures targeting Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Even as AIMIM corporators objected to the placards and tried to forcibly remove them, BRS corporators repeatedly stormed the podium, demanding the resignation of Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi for switching loyalties to the Congress.

It was only due to the presence of marshals who were forced to intervene multiple times that the meeting did not descend into physical violence. However, it was no less than a street fight as leaders from all parties cast decorum aside and accorded scant respect to the situation.

The meeting, held after a six-month gap, was adjourned without any agenda items being taken up, resulting in lakhs of rupees spent on arranging it going down the drain

Even before the meeting began, BJP and BRS corporators made their intentions clear, reaching the venue wearing black scarves and black ribbons respectively. They also carried sewage pipelines and hyacinths from polluted water bodies to the GHMC head office.

As soon as the session began, BRS, BJP and Congress corporators began heated exchanges and disrupting proceedings. Calls for Mayor Vijayalaxmi’s resignation dominated through the session, with BRS corporators stating that she now lacks the majority support needed for her position. They also demanded the resignation of Deputy Mayor Mothe Srilatha Reddy who also joined the Congress.