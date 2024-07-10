Exam stress epidemic

HYDERABAD: How would it feel if you woke up the next morning after an exam you had studied for years and performed well on, only to have it all declared null and void? Sad, frustrated, anxious, relieved, or furious? That’s precisely how countless students feel every year. During exam season, whether boards or competitive exams, students’ anxiety levels spike. To understand the effects of such unfortunate incidents and the increasing exam pressure on students, CE talked to Dr P Madhurima Reddy, a senior consultant psychologist at Continental Hospitals, and Dr Anusha Garg, MBBS, MD Neuropsychiatry.

“Recently, I appeared for UGC-NET 2024, which was nullified the next day. Now, it’s rescheduled for August, but I’ll be back at my university in Hyderabad in a different city. I’m unsure if I’ll be able to take it at all,” shares Priyadarshini, a resident of Odisha, currently studying at EFLU Hyderabad. Similarly, Ambika Mishra from West Bengal, an engineering graduate, shares, “I gave CGPEDM back in 2023, for which I had to travel to Odisha from West Bengal for the written exam. This was financially challenging as well. However, after one month, that written exam was cancelled.”

According to Dr Madhurima, the main reason is the constant fear of comparing themselves with others. “Students, as early as 7th, 8th, or 9th grade, start worrying about what future career they should pursue,” emphasises Dr Madhurima. “There is a lot of confusion among the students. Firstly, because many choose their career path just because their friend is taking the same. Students don’t listen to themselves but follow others. Secondly, students don’t try to understand the passion behind their choices,’’ she reveals. Further adding, Dr Anusha Garg explains, “Not all anxiety is bad; at some point, it works as a protective response, allowing us to prepare better for our upcoming examinations and focus on our tasks.”