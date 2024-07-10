Powerful narratives

HYDERABAD: Patterns resembling sprouting seeds made with copper wires, which feel like rust when touched, are the hallmark of artist Poorvesh Patel. He explores his childhood affinity through this unique medium, conveying deep emotions. Arjun Das, on the other hand, presents meticulously carved wooden works representing the everyday life of migrant workers that amazed visitors at the “IIID Showcase Insider X 2024” at Hitex Exhibition Centre.

Presented by Dhi Contemporary, Poorvesh Patel and Arjun Das, who explore different mediums, displayed their artworks at the largest exhibition which aims to showcase the best and latest trends in the design industry, featuring participation from 150+ exhibitors and 300+ brands from pan India.

Poorvesh Patel, hailing from Navsari, Gujarat, represents childhood affinity through brown-coloured rust works with oxidised copper wires inserted in certain patterns. Regarding his works, he says, “They actually come from deep within, where I engage in a continuous battle with my alter ego. In that process, sparks happen, as friction takes place, and my works are born from these sparks. Sometimes I think it’s a long wait, as if I am waiting for a big bang somewhere. Sometimes it feels like a moving scene out of the window of a running train.”