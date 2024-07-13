Bonalu treats: Radisson, Hitech City crafts special Bonalu menu for weekend

HYDERABAD : It is time for the Bonalu festivities, and apart from participating in the poojas and customs that come along with the festival, the main highlight is the delicious food that brings joy to everyone. Radisson, Hitech City, has crafted a special Bonalu menu this weekend to entice your taste buds and transport you to a world of rich and tasty cuisine curated just for the festival. This sumptuous menu, prepared by Executive Chef Bala at Cascade, Radisson, Hitech City, will be hosted on July 13-14.

Starting off, we were offered an Orange and Coriander mocktail that blended well with the appetizers. We first tried Vamaku Bajji, which had a delightful flavour of ajwain, followed by Chanigalu Wada, which tasted wonderful with its crispy exterior and soft chana inside. The Karimnagar Pepper Chicken Wings were truly worth every bite, with perfectly combined marination and masalas giving the dish a new flavour. The Tawa Fish melted in our mouths, and the taste was absolutely mouthwatering, making it hard to resist another piece. The Veg Shikampuri was soft and flavourful.

Moving on to the main course, Chef Bala gave the menu a Hyderabadi twist, featuring Chicken Haleem to ensure that people in the city could enjoy the rich flavour of haleem as part of their Bonalu experience. We also had the Kodi Guddu Pulusu and Bagara Rice combo, which tasted excellent together. For those who prefer vegetarian options, dishes like Pachi Pulusu Rasam, Bendakaya Majiga Pulusu, and Beerakaya Talimpu were specially curated. The famous Mutton Biryani was spicy and perfect for the occasion.