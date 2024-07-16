Anantaiah’s Ananthagiri art

HYDERABAD : Inspired by the serene beauty of Ananthagiri Forest, 71-year-old artist D Anantaiah has been continuously capturing its essence in his artwork for four decades. His dedication to representing the beauty of this forest can be seen in his recent ‘Retrospective Exhibition of Etchings and Lithographs’. Featuring around 100 artworks, this exhibition was supported and promoted by the Chitramayee State Gallery of Art, featuring the artist’s significant contributions to the art world.

Etching and lithography are intricate art forms that involve carving designs onto metal plates and stones. These processes are known for their complexity, as they require a combination of chemicals and tools to achieve the desired effects. Unlike other art styles, etching and lithography demand a lengthy and meticulous pre-production process, which speaks to the dedication and patience required of artists who choose these mediums.

Anantaiah’s journey as an artist began in Vikarabad, where he was born and raised. After completing his intermediate studies, he joined Science College in Saifabad, parallely pursuing art courses. His passion for art led him to earn a diploma in Gulbarga, after which he began his career as an art teacher in a government school. It was during the workshops at Kala Bhavan in 1980 that Anantaiah discovered this unique art style—

etching and lithography. “Since I’m a science student, I grasped the concepts very quickly and started working on them the next year,” he recalls. This blend of scientific understanding and artistic talent has influenced his work, allowing him to master the technical aspects of these art forms.