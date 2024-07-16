Anantaiah’s Ananthagiri art

HYDERABAD : Inspired by the serene beauty of Ananthagiri Forest, 71-year-old artist D Anantaiah has been continuously capturing its essence in his artwork for four decades. His dedication to representing the beauty of this forest can be seen in his recent ‘Retrospective Exhibition of Etchings and Lithographs’. Featuring around 100 artworks, this exhibition was supported and promoted by the Chitramayee State Gallery of Art, featuring the artist’s significant contributions to the art world.
Etching and lithography are intricate art forms that involve carving designs onto metal plates and stones. These processes are known for their complexity, as they require a combination of chemicals and tools to achieve the desired effects. Unlike other art styles, etching and lithography demand a lengthy and meticulous pre-production process, which speaks to the dedication and patience required of artists who choose these mediums.
Anantaiah’s journey as an artist began in Vikarabad, where he was born and raised. After completing his intermediate studies, he joined Science College in Saifabad, parallely pursuing art courses. His passion for art led him to earn a diploma in Gulbarga, after which he began his career as an art teacher in a government school. It was during the workshops at Kala Bhavan in 1980 that Anantaiah discovered this unique art style—
etching and lithography. “Since I’m a science student, I grasped the concepts very quickly and started working on them the next year,” he recalls. This blend of scientific understanding and artistic talent has influenced his work, allowing him to master the technical aspects of these art forms.
As one of the senior-most artists from Hyderabad, Anantaiah is renowned for his etchings and lithographs, which predominantly feature nature. When asked about the inspiration behind his work, he recalls his childhood experiences in Ananthagiri Forest. “During my childhood, I used to go to Ananthagiri for fruits that grew near the forest. We also had cattle to feed, so I spent a lot of time in the forest, observing every inch, including the rocks,” he explained. These early experiences left a lasting impression on him and became the foundation of his artistic expression. His artwork also addresses environmental issues, with series focused on pollution near Vikarabad town and the importance of protecting the environment and forests.
Anantaiah’s meticulous approach is evident in every stroke and carve, from the lighter touche on the surface to the deeper impressions into the metal. His passion for nature is infused into each piece, highlighting his love for the natural world. Apart from nature, he is also an expert in creating textures, adding another layer of complexity to his art.
His pieces often serve as replicas of his memories, using a palette that includes different shades of golds, blacks, and whites to evoke a sense of nostalgia and aesthetic beauty. Anantaiah emphasises the technical precision before applying ink to his etchings and lithographs. “We use rollers to fill in the colour, but the key aspect here is hygiene. There shouldn’t be a single dust particle around the ink and paints. Even the tiniest dust particle will be visible in the print. That’s why we treat our studios like ICUs, maintaining the same level of cleanliness,” he explains. His attention to detail ensures the clarity and quality of the prints, which reflects his commitment to perfection.