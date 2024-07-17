Cyberabad police to seek custody of five drug peddlers

HYDERABAD: The five accused, including two foreign nationals, who were arrested by the Cyberabad police for allegedly peddling cocaine, were produced before the city court and sent to jail on Tuesday.

“We will file for their custody on Wednesday so that we can find out further details regarding other dealers and consumers,” the police said.

Meanwhile, the five consumers who tested positive for drugs in a urine test, were sent to hospital for medical examination.

“Their blood samples have been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL),” said Rajendranagar DCP Ch Srinivas.

As of now, the police have identified 13 consumers. While five of them have tested positive, the others are yet to undergo the test. “We have conducted the drug test only on those who were available in the city. We will ensure the others take the test too,” the DCP said.

Currently, the Narsingi police have registered an FIR against 18 persons, including the consumers allegedly involved in the network.

Aman Preet Singh, who is reportedly the brother of a Tollywood actress, is named as accused number 6.

Police said the consumers have currently been cited as accused in the same case, but would later be chargesheeted based on evidence and prosecuted under Section 27 of the NDPS Act. On Monday, the TGANB in coordination with the Cyberabad police arrested five drug dealers inside an apartment at Hydershakote and seized 199 grams of cocaine.

Duo arrested

South-West Task Force along with Asif Nagar police apprehended two drug peddlers with 12 kg of ganja on Tuesday.