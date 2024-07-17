Mane & beauty

HYDERABAD: Celebrity hairstylist Jordan Tabakman, the man behind the stunning looks of Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Surya Kumar Yadav, and various Bollywood celebrities, recently expanded his luxury salon brand, TBC, to Hyderabad.

This launch is in collaboration with Big Boss fame VJ Sunny.

CE had the opportunity to chat with the Australian hairdresser about the Hyderabad launch and the grooming industry.

Talking about the partnership with Sunny and the grooming industry in India, Jordan Tabakman said, “Partnering with Sunny in Hyderabad for the first salon was very exciting. It’s a great opportunity for us to bring an international brand to India and showcase unique styles that haven’t been seen here before. The grooming industry has boomed in India and other countries. Coming from Australia, it’s a vibrant industry with many thriving salons. Our special techniques and niche approaches are different from what’s done in India, setting us apart. With 1.4 billion people in India, there’s a significant opportunity to uplift the industry and introduce new styles.”