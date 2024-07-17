Woman alleges harassment by bus conductor; case booked

HYDERABAD: A 21-year-old woman took to X alleging sexual harassment by a TGSRTC bus conductor on Monday. Based on her complaint, a case was registered under Section 75 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Raidurgam police station on Tuesday, the RTC said.

RTC managing director VC Sajjanar said a detailed inquiry has been ordered against the conductors attached to the Farooqnagar depot. A departmental action will be initiated based on the inquiry report, he added.

On Monday, the woman alleged that the conductor had touched her inappropriately, taking advantage of the crowd, while she was travelling in a bus from Manikonda to Himayatnagar. She also posted a video of the accused conductor and the bus ticket.