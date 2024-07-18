Minor dies, three teens hurt as car rams wall in Telangana

HYDERABAD: A 14-year-old boy died while three other teenagers sustained injuries after the car driven by one of them crashed onto a wall and overturned at Shankarpally on Wednesday morning.

According to police, the boys told their families that they were going out to play cricket. Around 5.30 am on Wednesday, one of the teenagers took his father’s car from Shankarpally and picked his friends up at Mokila and Maharajpet, the police said.

While they were returning from Maharajpet to Shankarpally, the boy who was driving the car lost control of the vehicle and hit a wall, causing the vehicle to overturn. “Vignesh, who was sitting in the backseat suffered severe head injuries and died on the spot. The others sustained minor injuries on their hands, legs and face,” the Shankarpally police said.

The police received a ‘Dial 100’ call around 6 am and later, Vignesh’s father lodged an official complaint at the Shankarpally police station.

Based on the complaint, the police registered a case against the minor who caused the accident and the owner of the car for allowing the minor to drive the car under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Accused under treatment

“The minor who caused the accident is currently undergoing medical treatment. After his treatment, we will produce him before the juvenile justice court,” said the Shankarpally inspector.

The owner of the car, identified as Ashok Kumar, will also be produced before the court, the police said.