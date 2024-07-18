Musings of a writer

HYDERABAD: Amanda Sodhi, an Indian-American who has shifted to Hyderabad, conducts workshops that help people write and express their feelings. Born and raised in the US, Amanda has much to offer. Famously known for her music and songs in the hit web series ‘Made In Heaven,’ she has set a benchmark for writing. CE speaks to her about her journey thus far.

Tell us about your journey being a part of different fields.

I was born and raised in Washington DC. From an early age, I always felt creative with forms of expression like writing. I would journal, write poetry, and in fourth grade, I published an anthology called ‘Young American Poet.’ It was meaningful and cathartic for me. During college in Virginia, I began doing freelance work as a journalist, completed internships, and coordinated the Indian Vision Film Festival in DC. Around that time, I began writing lyrics for a couple of projects and co-wrote a screenplay with Rohit Gupta, which won the Goldy Award at the festival.

I relocated to Los Angeles and worked in an ad agency while exploring filmmaking. I wrote and directed two films that went to festivals, and it was great to see people connect with my work. I also translated for Parsoon Joshi’s anthology ‘Sunshine Lanes.’ Eventually, I felt the time was right to move to Mumbai. Despite a comfortable career in advertising, I wanted to pursue filmmaking and music more deeply.

Tell us about your move to India.

I moved to Mumbai without knowing anyone and took the plunge to see if filmmaking or music was my path. Music clicked more for me. I fronted a couple of bands, performed live, and started releasing my own music. It wasn’t easy, especially as a woman in a male-dominated industry. My single ‘Behind My Sunglasses’ gained attention when AR Rahman tweeted about it. However, even with critical acclaim, I struggled to turn it into a sustainable career. After my father passed away, I didn’t feel compelled to return to the US. I moved to Kolkata, where many artists have emerged. I formed Pen Paper Dreams and began conducting writing workshops.