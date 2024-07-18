‘My life’s journey is guided by Swamiji’s message’, says R Subramaniam

HYDERABAD: Distinguished development scholar and author, Dr Ramaswami Balasubramaniam, also well known for his pioneering development work with rural and tribal communities in Karnataka, launched his latest book, Power Within: The Leadership Legacy of Narendra Modi at Indian School of Business recently. The book is a compelling narrative that offers a unique perspective on leadership, contrasting Western trait-oriented approaches with Indian practice-oriented philosophies.

The event was attended by distinguished dignitaries such as B Narasimha Sharma, Additional Solicitor General, Telangana High Court, Nagaraj Paturi, Dean, Indica Academy, who took part in a panel discussion moderated by Raghava Krishna, Founder, Brhat. In one-on-one interaction with CE, he shares insights into the book and his journey.

A brief outline about the session.

The Hyderabad launch was very special for two reasons. One, it was hosted by ISB, an esteemed institution that understands management and leadership, and trains some of the best management leaders today. Releasing a book that combines Indic wisdom and contemporary Western literature on leadership in such a prestigious academic institution was special. Second, Hyderabad is also home to Brhat, an inseparable partner in my research work. The Brhat team conducted a significant portion of the research and played a crucial role in shaping the book into what it is today. So, coming here and having them co-host this event was very special.

You have authored two other books previously, ‘Leadership Lessons for Daily Living’ and ‘Voices from the Grassroots.’ All three books have different themes or genres. What motivated you to write them?

In a sense, it’s different but also similar. Similar because it draws a lot of inspiration from community wisdom, which is what Indian wisdom is all about. It is different in the sense that my other books are more focused on development, policy, and other areas driven largely by my personal experiences. Here, I use my observations and research on the Prime Minister. While it is a lived experience, it is not mine but that of the Prime Minister himself, which makes it different. Except for Swami Vivekananda, I have not written about an individual before. This book is special because it is not a biography or a hagiography; it is a book on leadership, analysing Prime Minister Modi as an exemplar.