‘My life’s journey is guided by Swamiji’s message’, says R Subramaniam

HYDERABAD: Distinguished development scholar and author, Dr Ramaswami Balasubramaniam, also well known for his pioneering development work with rural and tribal communities in Karnataka, launched his latest book, Power Within: The Leadership Legacy of Narendra Modi at Indian School of Business recently. The book is a compelling narrative that offers a unique perspective on leadership, contrasting Western trait-oriented approaches with Indian practice-oriented philosophies.
The event was attended by distinguished dignitaries such as B Narasimha Sharma, Additional Solicitor General, Telangana High Court, Nagaraj Paturi, Dean, Indica Academy, who took part in a panel discussion moderated by Raghava Krishna, Founder, Brhat. In one-on-one interaction with CE, he shares insights into the book and his journey.
The Hyderabad launch was very special for two reasons. One, it was hosted by ISB, an esteemed institution that understands management and leadership, and trains some of the best management leaders today. Releasing a book that combines Indic wisdom and contemporary Western literature on leadership in such a prestigious academic institution was special. Second, Hyderabad is also home to Brhat, an inseparable partner in my research work. The Brhat team conducted a significant portion of the research and played a crucial role in shaping the book into what it is today. So, coming here and having them co-host this event was very special.
You have authored two other books previously, ‘Leadership Lessons for Daily Living’ and ‘Voices from the Grassroots.’ All three books have different themes or genres. What motivated you to write them?
In a sense, it’s different but also similar. Similar because it draws a lot of inspiration from community wisdom, which is what Indian wisdom is all about. It is different in the sense that my other books are more focused on development, policy, and other areas driven largely by my personal experiences. Here, I use my observations and research on the Prime Minister. While it is a lived experience, it is not mine but that of the Prime Minister himself, which makes it different. Except for Swami Vivekananda, I have not written about an individual before. This book is special because it is not a biography or a hagiography; it is a book on leadership, analysing Prime Minister Modi as an exemplar.
You mentioned that you are very fond of Swami Vivekananda. Can you mention a few key philosophies from him that inspire your daily interactions?
My life’s journey is guided by Swamiji’s message. I was inspired by him at the age of 17. By the age of 19, I had started the Vivekananda Youth Movement, which has grown into a large organisation working across Karnataka and touching the lives of 3 million people. Swami Vivekananda emphasised two ideals for the nation: tyaga (sacrifice) and seva (service), and I have tried to embody these principles throughout my life. He spoke about young people who, having been educated at the public’s expense, should give back to society, otherwise, they are traitors to the nation. I have lived my life in that spirit for 40 years and continue to carry it into my work in the government today. The vision of Mission Karma Yogi is to transform government employees into karma yogis, which can only be achieved by understanding the principles of national service that Swami Vivekananda advocated.
What authors or books have impacted your personal and professional journey?
A lot of my thinking comes from a combination of Swami Vivekananda and Mahatma Gandhi. I’m also deeply influenced by the writings of J Krishnamurti, which I have read extensively. ‘The Bhagavad Gita’, which possibly contains the greatest leadership traits, has also had a significant impact on me. ‘The gospel of Sri Ramakrishna’ guides my life as well. In simple terms, these are all extraordinary influences. Primarily, it’s Swami Vivekananda, Sri Ramakrishna, and Sri Aurobindo whose lives and teachings have deeply impacted me, along with the work of Bhagwan Ramana Maharshi.
Given your extensive research work in rural communities, can you mention any memorable experience that stands out?
One significant experience that shaped my understanding of leadership from indigenous tribal communities is from a tribal chieftain named Kempayya. We were trying to find a crop that elephants wouldn’t destroy, and decided on cabbage. Despite a bumper crop, the market price was disappointingly low, and we received very little money. I was disheartened, but Kempayya taught me a profound lesson about doership and enjoyership. He explained that the miracle of a seed becoming a cabbage was a divine act, and we should not be attached to the outcomes, whether positive or negative. An indigenous tribal Chieftain, talks to me in a sense, he was Krishna, giving me the Bhagavad-Gita and that touched me. I thought if Chieftains are endowed this knowledge just by rustic grounded wisdom how much we can learn from them. And so my journey of leadership started from such people and today it is where it is.
Any upcoming projects?
Right now, I would like to make sure this book reaches as many Indians as possible. A thousand, young leaders emerge, by making this book into several courses, which can be taught in universities and academic institutions like ISB. Making them into workshops, where young people can be trained to take on the responsibility of leading this nation ahead.