Three booked as Reel shot in Bandlaguda police station goes viral

HYDERABAD: A video clip of a man accused in a POCSO case in the lockup of the Bandlaguda police station conversing with another person allegedly involved in the case of a missing minor girl has been circulated widely on social media platforms.

The incident took place on Monday evening and a case was registered the following day. Meanwhile, the ‘reel’ posted on the Instagram account has garnered many views.

A police officer said the case was registered against all three persons involved: the two shown in the video and the one filming it on the charge of illegal trespassing. Sources said the accused are friends with each other.

Confirming that none of the accused are minors, the officer said the person in lock-up was identified as Dastagiri. He reportedly ran away with a minor girl and was arrested a few days ago based on a complaint lodged by the minor’s parents 15 days ago. He was apprehended under the POCSO Act.

While no arrests have been made yet, the incident is under active investigation, the officer added.

Netizens have questioned how a person could enter the police station without permission and speak to a suspect in the lock-up. They pointed to ongoing programmes such as nighttime patrolling and Operation Chabutra and compared them to the security lapse at the police station.