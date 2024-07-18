Woman held for cheating man of Rs 3.6 crore in Telangana

HYDERABAD: A 29-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly cheating a man of Rs 3.6 crore, mortgaging his two cars and borrowing three expensive mobile phones.

According to police, the accused, Panuganti Indira Devi Reddy, introduced herself to the victim as the owner of a beauty parlour and a food factory at Nagole. She also falsely claimed ownership of several properties in Madhapur, Gachibowli and Narsingi, the police said. She allegedly took over Rs 3.6 crore from the victim and made him buy three expensive mobile phones. She also borrowed two cars from him and mortgaged them with someone, the police said.

“When he asked for his money, she threatened and blackmailed him saying she would implicate him in false cases,” the police said.

Based on the complaint, the police registered a case against her on charges of cheating and criminal breach of trust.