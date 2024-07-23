Adulating Salman

HYDERABAD: Why are you late?” asked Salma in Hyderabadi slang as one of the audience members entered the theatre in the middle of the play 'Salma Deewani'. “Because of the office,” replied the latecomer. “Have you seen my Salman? How handsome he is!” asked Salma, pointing to a poster on the stage. “I’m not a big fan of Salman Khan,” answered the latecomer. Salma, a die-hard fan, felt her feelings crash. For the next three minutes, she roasted the non-fan, and the halls echoed with laughter at her on-the-spot improvisations at Rangabhoomi Spaces.
Written, directed, and performed by Bhagyashree Tarke, 'Salma Deewani' is a light-hearted take on life, set over one day. One Sunday morning, Salma’s children are already awake and out to play when her beautiful dream is disturbed by the milkman. This triggers the part of her that struggles with life without her husband around and kicks off a rollercoaster of banter, bickering, frustration, her love for the Bollywood star, and other nonsense as she recounts her story from childhood to now. The climax comes when a phone call from her husband in the Gulf offers her the opportunity to meet her idol, Salman Khan.
“The reason I chose a Hyderabadi dialect is because it has an innate humour and lightness that I hope can permeate our lives. The performance is an attempt to bring together the concepts of absurdity and realism on stage through imagery, audience interaction, and storytelling,” said Bhagyashree.
Throughout the nearly hour-long play, Salma details her shenanigans as a young girl and her life caught up in the daily grind of household chores. She finds a joyful escape in her love for Salman Khan, whom she supports strongly and fiercely defends against all allegations. The play is a satire on the difficulties of early marriages, loneliness, fan following, and ignorance. At its core, it is political and gender-conscious.
Bhagyashree explained that the slang and other elements were adapted from the Old City where she grew up. “From where I come, which is the Old City of Hyderabad, dominated by a Muslim community and a society that thrives on humour, I witnessed the lives of several women within this conservative structure. Their lives, which seem mundane on the surface, were also fascinating, complex, and humorous. The adulation and love these women have for a particular star of the Indian film industry, Salman Khan, amused and inspired me to take it further. Though Salma is a Muslim girl, the character represents a wide range of women across several communities whose husbands live abroad to earn a livelihood while the ladies manage the household and everything that comes with it.”
As this was the first play staged at the new venue of Rangabhoomi Spaces, she said, “I am very happy that I performed at the opening of Rangabhoomi Spaces. It’s a special space for me and all of Hyderabad’s theatre lovers. It’s even more special because my friends founded it with a lot of love and passion.”