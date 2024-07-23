Adulating Salman

HYDERABAD: Why are you late?” asked Salma in Hyderabadi slang as one of the audience members entered the theatre in the middle of the play 'Salma Deewani'. “Because of the office,” replied the latecomer. “Have you seen my Salman? How handsome he is!” asked Salma, pointing to a poster on the stage. “I’m not a big fan of Salman Khan,” answered the latecomer. Salma, a die-hard fan, felt her feelings crash. For the next three minutes, she roasted the non-fan, and the halls echoed with laughter at her on-the-spot improvisations at Rangabhoomi Spaces.

Written, directed, and performed by Bhagyashree Tarke, 'Salma Deewani' is a light-hearted take on life, set over one day. One Sunday morning, Salma’s children are already awake and out to play when her beautiful dream is disturbed by the milkman. This triggers the part of her that struggles with life without her husband around and kicks off a rollercoaster of banter, bickering, frustration, her love for the Bollywood star, and other nonsense as she recounts her story from childhood to now. The climax comes when a phone call from her husband in the Gulf offers her the opportunity to meet her idol, Salman Khan.

“The reason I chose a Hyderabadi dialect is because it has an innate humour and lightness that I hope can permeate our lives. The performance is an attempt to bring together the concepts of absurdity and realism on stage through imagery, audience interaction, and storytelling,” said Bhagyashree.