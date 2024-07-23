GHMC seeks Rs 5,000 crore special assistance in Telangana's budget

HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has requested a special financial assistance of Rs 5,000 crore from the state government in the upcoming Budget which is likely to be presented in the Assembly on July 25.

The funds are intended for capital works, debt servicing, compensation, taxes, and devolution from the State Finance Commission’s funds.

GHMC is currently struggling with financial burdens from projects initiated by the previous government. The previous BRS government had borrowed around Rs 6,500 crore for the SRDP and SNDP projects. Debt servicing and interest payments exceed Rs 100 crore per month, leaving the GHMC under severe financial stress.

Sources reveal that GHMC submitted proposals requesting financial assistance of approximately Rs 5,460 crore. In February, the GHMC Council passed a resolution seeking Rs 3,492 crore for the current financial year. Proposed capital works include the Hyderabad City Innovative and Transformative Infrastructure (H-CITI) programme, SRDP, SNDP and the Comprehensive Road Development Plan (CRMP) for main road maintenance.

For the H-CITI project, GHMC has requested Rs 2,500 crore and another Rs 2,500 crore for other projects. Additional requests include Rs 100 crore for debt servicing, Rs 300 crore for stamp duty, and Rs 60 crore for mutation fees. The GHMC is particularly hopeful that the state government will settle outstanding stamp duty dues amounting to Rs 3,000 crore and an additional Rs 100 crore in mutation fees. These dues are owed by the Registration and Stamps department, a major contributor to the state’s treasury. The GHMC awaits the transfer of these fees from sub registrar offices in Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri and Sangareddy districts.