Ni Hao Singapore

HYDERABAD: Travel is about making the best of every experience, and Singapore offers an unparalleled destination for international exploration. The Singapore Tourism Board recently conducted a roadshow at the Marriott in Hyderabad, showcasing the city’s famous attractions and businesses. Markus Tan, Regional Director, of India, and Wong Renjie, Area Director, India, spoke about what Singapore tourism offers and why Hyderabad was chosen for this initiative.
Renjie highlighted Hyderabad’s importance due to its flight connectivity and its vibrant South Indian and Punjabi communities. “Hyderabad is a significant market with a lot of energy and growth. People here are increasingly drawn to travel, not just for bucket-list destinations but for the experience itself,” he explained.
Markus emphasised the sophisticated travel behaviour of Hyderabadis. “Singapore, an international city, fits well with the Hyderabad traveller. The ease of travel and numerous events make it a perfect match,” he noted.
Discussing Singapore’s evolution as a tourist destination, Markus shared insights on the city’s continuous reinvention. “Over the past decade, Singapore has transformed in both the hardware and software sectors. We host international music events like Taylor Swift and Coldplay, constantly upgrade attractions, and are developing a $10 billion airport project that will redefine aviation as a lifestyle attraction,” he said. Upcoming attractions include a state-of-the-art music theatre and the first Harry Potter Visions of Magic in Asia.
Renjie added that Singapore is a paradise for foodies and family-friendly travellers. “Younger Indian travellers, particularly Gen Z and millennials, find Singapore appealing. The New Bahru area, once an old school, is now a hub for boutiques, wellness designers, and restaurants. The Coconut Club, known for its artisanal Nasi Lemak, uses single-origin coconut milk for an authentic taste. The area also boasts wellness facilities, rock climbing, yoga studios, cool bars, and award-winning restaurants,” he described.
Markus concluded by explaining that this roadshow is part of a four-city tour across Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Ahmedabad. “We hope people come to Singapore, enjoy the facilities, and have a great experience,” he said.