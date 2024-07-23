Ni Hao Singapore

HYDERABAD: Travel is about making the best of every experience, and Singapore offers an unparalleled destination for international exploration. The Singapore Tourism Board recently conducted a roadshow at the Marriott in Hyderabad, showcasing the city’s famous attractions and businesses. Markus Tan, Regional Director, of India, and Wong Renjie, Area Director, India, spoke about what Singapore tourism offers and why Hyderabad was chosen for this initiative.

Renjie highlighted Hyderabad’s importance due to its flight connectivity and its vibrant South Indian and Punjabi communities. “Hyderabad is a significant market with a lot of energy and growth. People here are increasingly drawn to travel, not just for bucket-list destinations but for the experience itself,” he explained.

Markus emphasised the sophisticated travel behaviour of Hyderabadis. “Singapore, an international city, fits well with the Hyderabad traveller. The ease of travel and numerous events make it a perfect match,” he noted.

Discussing Singapore’s evolution as a tourist destination, Markus shared insights on the city’s continuous reinvention. “Over the past decade, Singapore has transformed in both the hardware and software sectors. We host international music events like Taylor Swift and Coldplay, constantly upgrade attractions, and are developing a $10 billion airport project that will redefine aviation as a lifestyle attraction,” he said. Upcoming attractions include a state-of-the-art music theatre and the first Harry Potter Visions of Magic in Asia.