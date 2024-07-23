Officials told to establish animal care centres in ULBs across Telangana

HYDERABAD: MAUD Principal Secretary M Dana Kishore on Monday announced that an apex committee, comprising senior officials from various government departments and members of the Blue Cross, is being set up to tackle the stray dog menace,.

In a meeting with GHMC and veterinary wing officials along with Blue Cross and animal welfare boy representatives, Kishore directed the authorities concerned to formulate an action plan to curb the stray dog menace and prevent dog bite incidents.

To discuss the issue of dog menace in the GHMC limits, the MAUD principal secretary underlined the need to take up Information, Education, Communication campaigns for creating awareness among resident welfare associations, slum-level federations and schoolchildren about the behaviour of stray dogs.

Officials were told to establish animal care centres in all urban local bodies at the earliest. A training programme for all the sanitary jawans, field sanitary assistants, women self-help and mother’s groups should be conducted in every GHMC ward by the end of next week to create awareness about the street dog menace, he said, adding that similar programmes should also be held in all the ULBs across the state. The GHMC officials were also told to set up shelter homes for stray dogs in the city on a pilot basis.

Stray dog survey in Hyderabad

GHMC commissioner Amrapali Kata said the GHMC would take up a survey of stray dogs in the city along with a sterilisation and anti-rabies vaccination drive for street dogs. She stated that the GHMC would initiate steps to promote pet dog registration, elimination of garbage vulnerable points to avoid gathering of street dogs and ensure proper food waste disposal by hotels, restaurants, function halls, etc while also making the availability of a creche mandatory at the construction sites as the children of construction labourers.