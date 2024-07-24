Police arrest delivery partner for peddling drugs worth Rs 12 lakh

HYDERABAD: A 28-year-old food delivery partner was apprehended by the Madhapur police on Tuesday for allegedly peddling drugs in the city.

The accused, identified as Shaik Bilal, was previously remanded in a similar case by the Jubilee Hills police in 2022.

According to the police, Bilal got addicted to ganja and started purchasing the drugs from Andhra Pradesh.

“He came to Hyderabad during the pandemic and started selling ganja to his roommates in Hitec City,” the police said.

Bilal then allegedly got addicted to snorting MDMA and started procuring the same from one Bhanu Teja.

Based on credible information, the police reached Bilal’s house and apprehended him for possessing 15 grams of MDMA, 22 kg of ganja, 71 nitrosun tablets and 491 grams of hash oil. The seized drugs are worth about Rs 12 lakh.

As of now, the police have identified 45 peddlers and consumers linked to Bilal. They will be tracked and nabbed, they added.