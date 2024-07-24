Ten-year-old girl dies, five injured in Hyderabad building fire

HYDERABAD: A fire incident in Jiyaguda claimed the life of a minor girl and left five others with serious injuries. The fire, suspected to have been caused by a short circuit, broke out in a furniture manufacturing company located in a four-floor building within the Kulsumpura police station limits late Tuesday.

The deceased is identified as Shiva Priya while four others injured also belong to the same family, are Laxmi Bai (70), Srinivas (37), Madhavi (24), and Meghana (18) sustained burns and another inmate of the apartment too suffered burns and undergoing treatment.

Fire officials reported that five fire extinguishers and a ladder truck were deployed to combat the blaze. Despite the efforts, one ten-year-old girl succumbed to the fire, while five others sustained critical burns and are undergoing treatment.

The fire started on the ground floor and quickly spread to the upper floors, trapping residents in the building's residential flats. Both police and fire officials swiftly responded to the emergency, with significant assistance from local residents.

Videos circulating on social media show dramatic scenes of the rescue operation, with locals, lacking proper gear, bravely entering the building to help. In one particularly harrowing video, a man is seen rescuing a toddler from the third floor.

The fire officials added that in total, 20 individuals were rescued from the inferno, with five suffering injuries and the unfortunate loss of a life. Meanwhile, a case is registered with Kulsumpura police and is being probed pertaining the cause, owner and if the store possesses valid documents and permissions. However, it is alleged that the warehouse owner is operating the manufacturing in unauthorised.