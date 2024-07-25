10-year-old dies as fire breaks out in Hyderabad's Jiyaguda

At 1 am, the police were alerted. While Shiva Priya died in the incident, her father Srinivas, 37, mother Madhavi, 34, and Meghana, 18, sustained 35% to 50% burns. They are currently in critical condition. Additionally, many others faced breathing difficulties after inhaling smoke and were admitted to a local hospital. They were discharged later in the day.

Fire officials said 20 people were rescued from the inferno, with one fatality and three sustaining injuries.

Kulsumpura police have registered a case under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) to investigate the cause of the fire, identify the owner and ascertain whether the store possessed valid documents and permissions. However, it is alleged that the warehouse owner, B Dhanunjay, was operating the manufacturing unit without authorisation. Police are searching for Dhanunjay for failing to implement appropriate safety measures to prevent fire accidents.