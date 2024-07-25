Dog breeder and DJ held with MDMA in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: In a joint operation, Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau (ANB) sleuths and SR Nagar police arrested a 23-year-old dog breeder for smuggling and peddling MDMA in the city on Wednesday. While a DJ, purportedly a consumer, was also held, the primary Bengaluru-based supplier was reported to be absconding.

According to SR Nagar police, the main accused, L Mathew Sanjay, 23, spent his early childhood in Bengaluru before moving to Hyderabad for studies. After completing his Intermediate education, he went back to the Karnataka capital where he reconnected with his childhood friend, Asadullah, the supplier on the run, the cops added.

The consumer was identified as Muchinapalli Raj Kumar, 21, a DJ and resident of Malkajgiri. They eventually developed an acquaintance with each other.

From Bengaluru with drugs

Asadullah allegedly coaxed Sanjay into smuggling MDMA from Bengaluru and selling it to customers in Hyderabad at inflated rates, usually three times the price he would pay for the drug. “Since May 2024, Asadullah has been providing Sanjay with the drugs, which the arrested accused then sells at three times the cost,” the police said.

Modus operandi

A source said that Sanjay regularly travelled to Bengaluru and purchased 20 grams of MDMA each time from his childhood friend Asadullah at `1,500 per gram for selling it to customers in Hyderabad for `4,500 per gram. To date, Sanjay has procured MDMA from Asadullah approximately seven times.

Sanjay has so far identified 10 other consumers who purchase MDMA from him. Police teams are working on identifying the rest of the consumers and the main source of procurement.

Police teams caught the duo at the SR Nagar Metro station as Sanjay was directly coming from Bengaluru with the MDMA in his possession and had asked the consumer to meet him there for the delivery of the drug..