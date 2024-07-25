Telangana High Court orders removal of encroachments at Ramanna Kunta in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Anil Kumar Jukanti, on Wednesday directed officials to remove illegal encroachments on the buffer zone of Ramanna Kunta. The court ordered the respondents to submit a compliance report by November 4.

The court was hearing a PIL filed by the Human Rights and Consumer Protection Cell Trust seeking the protection of the waterbody from illegal encroachments and constructions within its buffer zone.

The CJ questioned the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) on whether all waterbodies and lakes within its jurisdiction had been notified, as per the court’s order on July 27, 2023.

HMDA Commissioner Sarfaraz Ahmed, appearing via video conference, said that of 3,532 lakes within HMDA’s jurisdiction, 2,525 lakes had been notified. He said a survey was needed to identify the remaining lakes, citing the presence of illegal constructions within some buffer zones. The commissioner requested six months, then four months, to complete the notification process.

The chief justice rejected these requests and expressed concern that delays could result in the loss of these vital water bodies. The court mandated that the remaining lakes be notified within three months.