Woman, son found hanging at residence in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A woman and her son were found hanging from the ceiling of their apartment in SLR Colony, Kothapet. on Wednesday. It is suspected that they died by suicide over financial distress.

The victims were identified as G Padma, 40, and G Vamshi, 18. Padma has been the breadwinner for her family since her husband passed away a while back. While her elder son was at a relative’s place, Padma hanged herself and Vamshi, a B. Tech student, discovered his mother dead and died by suicide as well, police noted.

The cops have registered a case and shifted their bodies for autopsy.

In financial distress

The police said that 40-year- old Padma had been unable to pay the mounting bills related to her children’s education.