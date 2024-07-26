Partially blind class three student allegedly raped by hostel cleaner in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A partially blind Class 3 student was allegedly raped in Malakpet. The girl was found bleeding and taken to hospital where a medical examination indicated that the injuries were possibly due to sexual assault.

Following this, a case was registered with the Malakpet police under Sections 65 (2) of the BNS and 3 read with 4 of the POCSO Act.

The police said that the young victim hailing from Vikarabad is a student of a government school for the blind.

It is alleged that she had been assaulted by a 23-year-old bathroom cleaner named Naresh at the hostel. Her mother took the victim to a hospital where they were referred to Niloufer Hospital in Hyderabad.

Suspecting sexual assault, they informed the police. The complainant stated that the accused cleaner used to visit her in her room and touch her inappropriately.

The victim has not been cooperating with the police, revealing nothing about what happened on July 7, said sources. The case was registered on July 17.

An officer said that there was nothing to reveal to the media as there was no arrest.