Buffet on my mind

HYDERABAD: Barbecue enthusiasts are in for a treat with the recent opening of ASF — Ancient Stone Flames BBQ and Grill’s third outlet at Jubilee Hills, offering a unique dining experience centred around live BBQ and entertainment. ASF boasts a buffet spread featuring a variety of both vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes, complemented by a twist on traditional barbecue: volcanic stone fire cooking, enhancing the flavour of their kebabs.

Starting with a soothing Paya Soup, our dining experience kicked off splendidly. The Berry Blast mocktail was a refreshing choice, paired perfectly with appetizers like Crispy Corn and Baked Potato, served with delectable sauces. Our curiosity piqued as the barbecue stone was brought to our table, generously buttered and promptly heated. Tawa Chicken, Tawa Fish, Masala Prawns, Paneer Tikka, and Smoked Pineapple were expertly grilled on this heated stone, resulting in irresistibly savoury appetizers. Sipping on our mocktails, we eagerly awaited the main course, featuring chinese specialties, a live pasta counter, and a must-try Haleem. Adding to the fun, there’s even a Pani Puri counter for a delightful interactive experience.

ASF doesn’t stop at just great food; it offers a lively ambiance with staff ready to dance to Bollywood and Tollywood beats, making every celebration special. Birthday celebrations are marked with cake cutting, accompanied by live music for guests to enjoy while dining. To conclude the meal on a sweet note, ASF presents a delightful array of desserts including pastries, halwa, jalebi, and customisable ice cream blends. For a nostalgic touch, they offer chooski in various flavours, reminiscent of childhood treats. ASF is the perfect spot to enjoy quality time with family and friends, offering delicious food and vibrant entertainment that guarantees a memorable dining experience.