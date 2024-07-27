Hyderabad: Stalker tries to grope woman, chased away

HYDERABAD: Moghalpura police have launched a manhunt for an unidentified man who allegedly attempted to inappropriately touch a young woman while she was drying clothes outside her house.

In her complaint, the woman said that the accused approached her from behind and tried to close her mouth and touch her inappropriately. Alerted by her screams, her father and neighbours rushed to her aid and chased the accused. However, he managed to escape on his bike.

Cops said it was not the first time the accused had targeted the woman. Earlier, he made a similar attempt, which the victim reported to her mother.