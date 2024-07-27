Two die in Shamirpet road accident

HYDERABAD: Two persons died on the spot after the Innova car they were travelling in crashed into a private bus on the other side of the divider at Turkapally on Friday morning. The car also hit a bike and injured two persons.

The deceased, Mohan (25) and Deepika (23) were travelling from Siddipet to Hyderabad when the accident occured.

The driver reportedly lost control of the speeding vehicle causing the car to overturn, dash the divider and crash into the vehicles travelling in the opposite direction.

Due to the impact of the crash, the private bus got pushed off the road.