Why kirana shop is still highly relevant

HYDERABAD: Like most things in life, all offline businesses have surrendered to online ways of doing things. Yet, one place you thought would be wiped out like a chappal in a flood but instead controls the course of the flow like the Nagarjuna Sagar Dam, is our next-door kirana shop.
How does a shop, which is also its own godown-cum-1BHK for the shopkeeper and his family, compete with Ratnadeep, Instamart, and Amazon?
Credit
If you ever ask for a credit card machine at the kirana store, he will look at you like you don’t belong there. And when he finally brings it out, he can’t operate it because the last time he used that thing was during its demo. But he’ll do you one better. If you’ve lived around long enough and this guy has probably seen you go from Milo to Marlboro, he won’t even ask you for money. He’ll just note it down in a notebook that follows no accounting rules ever taught in any commerce course. The book will have your grandfather’s dues written down too, but who’s to decode it?
No time to read the label
Because my YouTube health influencer has asked me to read the label, now whenever I’m at the supermarket I start studying the labels like I have an exam tomorrow. For a simple product like oil, you have to consider if it’s rice bran, sunflower, healthy, or endorsed by Saurav Ganguly, who had a heart attack right after the ad. By the time you finally pick one, Ganguly is better and is asking you to consider betting.
Ask a kirana store guy for oil, and he’ll give you the one his wholesaler sold him. When he sees you reading the label, he gives you unsolicited advice like, ‘Don’t worry, be happy, nothing will happen.’ Well, thank you, sir, that’s what I wanted my therapist to tell me.
Supermarkets have loyalty programs, but at a kirana shop, loyalty is rewarded with free advice on everything from politics to parenting.
Kirana shops never run out of stock. If they don’t have something, they’ll magically procure it from thin air — or from their cousin’s shop down the street.
It’s right here
No one ever tries to remember the name of a kirana shop. If someone asks, it’s right here, and if you’re not here, you don’t need it. And that’s why they are not going anywhere. Even during COVID, one of the toughest times for humans since world wars, who didn’t have a problem conducting business? The kirana guy.
Even if drone delivery becomes as cheap as phone calls, I still feel the kirana store will survive simply because he has just always been there. Always.
(The writer’s views are his own)