Why kirana shop is still highly relevant

HYDERABAD: Like most things in life, all offline businesses have surrendered to online ways of doing things. Yet, one place you thought would be wiped out like a chappal in a flood but instead controls the course of the flow like the Nagarjuna Sagar Dam, is our next-door kirana shop.

How does a shop, which is also its own godown-cum-1BHK for the shopkeeper and his family, compete with Ratnadeep, Instamart, and Amazon?

Credit

If you ever ask for a credit card machine at the kirana store, he will look at you like you don’t belong there. And when he finally brings it out, he can’t operate it because the last time he used that thing was during its demo. But he’ll do you one better. If you’ve lived around long enough and this guy has probably seen you go from Milo to Marlboro, he won’t even ask you for money. He’ll just note it down in a notebook that follows no accounting rules ever taught in any commerce course. The book will have your grandfather’s dues written down too, but who’s to decode it?

No time to read the label

Because my YouTube health influencer has asked me to read the label, now whenever I’m at the supermarket I start studying the labels like I have an exam tomorrow. For a simple product like oil, you have to consider if it’s rice bran, sunflower, healthy, or endorsed by Saurav Ganguly, who had a heart attack right after the ad. By the time you finally pick one, Ganguly is better and is asking you to consider betting.