Kavach installation yet to begin on Warangal-Vijayawada route

HYDERABAD: The South Central Railway (SCR) zone is yet to start the installation of Kavach, an automatic train protection system (ATP) also known as the Train Collision Avoidance System (TCAS), on the Warangal-Vijayawada-Balharshah route, as per sources.
A source said, “Around 100 to 150 trains take this route every day. It is also seen as a gateway to southern India and helps link it with the northern part of the country. Installing Kavach on the route can prevent a tragedy in the future.”
Sources said that the SCR, which has been successful in deploying the Kavach system across 1,465 km, leads nationwide in the implementation of the ATP. Of it, the highest — 626 rkms (route kilometres) — has been laid across three routes (the Dharmabad-Kacheguda-Alampur Road, Sanathnagar-Wadi and Vikarabad-Matalkaunta) in Telangana, accounting for one-fourth (25%) of the total deployment in the state.
Trains such as Telangana Express, Tamil Nadu Express, and Kerala Express ply on the route regularly. “Doubling of tracks has been done on the route, and now three tracks are being laid,” the source added.
As many as 159 locomotives have been equipped with Kavach, while 136 railway stations have been covered in the SCR zone, which has a total network of 2,014 km.
“Once deployed, Kavach will ease communication and make it faster. It helps centralise live monitoring of train movements and provides continuous updates on movement authority with the display of signal aspects in the loco pilot’s indication panel,” an SCR official said.
Despite its capabilities, Kavach was reportedly not installed in many tracks where rail tragedies were reported over the past year, including the recent derailment of the Dibrugarh Express, the collision of the Kanchenjunga Express in June, the collision of two passenger trains near Vizianagaram (Andhra Pradesh) in October last year and the accident in Odisha’s Balasore involving the collision of three trains, including the Coromandel Express.
Telangana has not experienced any major train collisions over the past four years. The last tragedy in the state was in 2019 when an MMTS train rammed into a stationary train at Kacheguda station, leaving the loco pilot dead and several injured.
“The deadliest accident I have seen in Telangana was in Valigonda, where over 100 people were killed. Floods swept away the bridge, and there was no information. One train was fortunate enough to pass, but the next train was caught. Had Kavach been in operation then, the tragedy could have been prevented,” the source said.
Currently, three Hyderabad-based companies HHBL Power Systems, Kernex Microsystems and Medha Servo Drives were approved in 2018-19 to deploy Kavach.
Reports suggest that out of the Indian Railways’ route length of 1.08 lakh km, the ATP system has been deployed on only 1%-2% of the network. Sources attribute this slow pace to the expensive nature of the project and the availability of private agencies.
“It is taking time, as each track across the country needs to be covered. On a day-to-day basis, some rectifications are also required. Additionally, the private agencies deploying the TCAS might not be available all the time,” the source said.