City bustles with Bonalu fervour

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad was bustling with festive fervour as all Mahankali temples in the city, celebrated Bonalu on a grand note on Sunday.

Every path leading to the Simhavahini Mahankali Lal Darwaza temple, wore a festive look, as people from all walks of life gathered to seek blessings of their beloved deity.

By dawn, the Old City’s streets were abuzz with devotees lining up at the Simhavahini Mahankali Lal Darwaza temple, to get a glimpse of their beloved Ammavari and present their Bonam offerings. The temple, alive with vibrant floral and light decorations, was the epicentre of a fervent celebration.

Women, dressed in their finest traditional attire and jewellery, adorned with turmeric and vermillion on their foreheads as symbols of auspiciousness, wove through the crowd with neem leaves, coconuts and other sacred offerings. They danced to the rhythmic beats of dappalus, adding a joyous pulse to the festivities.

The temple decked in grand floral and light decorations brimmed with the sentiments of devotion, celebrations, customs and blessings as potharajus and Shiv Sathulus added to the charm of the processions reaching the temple, with their breath-taking performances.

Besides the general public, political leaders and well-known figures also paid a visit to the temple to participate in the celebrations and seek blessings.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, ministers Ponnam Prabhakar and Konda Surekha, BJP MP K Laxman and BJP Madhavi Latha participated in the Bonalu celebrations.

The spirit of Bonalu extended beyond the Lal Darwaza temple, with local temples throughout the city bustling with devotees immersed in the festivities. Streets, from bustling major roads to quiet bylanes, were alive with euphoria, as devotional songs filled the air and electrified the atmosphere.

Former Assembly speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy also offered special pujas and participated in the Bonalu processions of several temples.