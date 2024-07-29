Country Club division told to refund Rs 1.78 lakh

HYDERABAD: The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Hyderabad, has directed Country Vacations, Saifabad, a division of Country Club (India) Private Limited, to refund Rs 1.78 lakh and pay Rs 10,000 as compensation to a Chandanagar resident for unfair trade practice. It also levied a 7% interest rate on the refund.
According to the order copy, the firm management tried to lure the complainant, Challa Subramanyam, under the pretext of ‘free’ gifts to purchase the membership. Once he bought it, they insisted that he was bound to pay annual administrative charges irrespective of whether he availed of the services.
As per Subramanyam, he received a phone call from a firm representative about being eligible for three gifts. To collect them, he visited the Amrutha Castle hotel, a division of the Country Club (India) Pvt Ltd.
He added that, on the sidelines of the event, he was approached with several offers and benefits, including concessions on travel and hotels in the future. However, the staff made him sign a membership form charging Rs 1.78 lakh without giving him any time to read the form. After returning home, Subramanyam found that the offers were not mentioned in the consent form. Additionally, he was being approached to pay administrative charges.
In its defence, club counsel said that Subramanyam had voluntarily signed the purchase agreement for the life membership of the club. As a result, the club was bound by the terms and conditions of the said agreement; the membership fees, once paid, are not refundable.
However, the Forum observed that the club management had pre-prepared printed agreements and only the details of the customers and amount were to be filled in, adding that it indicates that the complainant did not have a say in it.
“It is settled law that where a customer is compelled to sign on the dotted lines without having any opportunity to incorporate his conditions, such terms incorporated unilaterally by the appellant/opposite party cannot be imposed upon the customer,” the bench said and noted the same happened in the case where Subramanyam was approached by multiple phone calls from the club and misled him through signing gifts and not going through terms and conditions. “In such a case, the condition of non-refund of the membership fee cannot be imposed,” it added.