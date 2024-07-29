Country Club division told to refund Rs 1.78 lakh

HYDERABAD: The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Hyderabad, has directed Country Vacations, Saifabad, a division of Country Club (India) Private Limited, to refund Rs 1.78 lakh and pay Rs 10,000 as compensation to a Chandanagar resident for unfair trade practice. It also levied a 7% interest rate on the refund.

According to the order copy, the firm management tried to lure the complainant, Challa Subramanyam, under the pretext of ‘free’ gifts to purchase the membership. Once he bought it, they insisted that he was bound to pay annual administrative charges irrespective of whether he availed of the services.

As per Subramanyam, he received a phone call from a firm representative about being eligible for three gifts. To collect them, he visited the Amrutha Castle hotel, a division of the Country Club (India) Pvt Ltd.

He added that, on the sidelines of the event, he was approached with several offers and benefits, including concessions on travel and hotels in the future. However, the staff made him sign a membership form charging Rs 1.78 lakh without giving him any time to read the form. After returning home, Subramanyam found that the offers were not mentioned in the consent form. Additionally, he was being approached to pay administrative charges.