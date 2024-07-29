Woman beats cervical cancer to deliver a baby

HYDERABAD: A 27-year-old woman from Tanuku in West Godavari, Andhra Pradesh, beat cervical cancer to deliver a healthy baby.

After experiencing a miscarriage after her initial pregnancy due to health complications, the patient, Mounika, was reportedly advised of the removal of her uterus by local doctors.

Later, she sought treatment at the city-based KIMS Cuddles Hospital where the doctors felt that the disease could be treated without the removal of uterus and post-treatment pregnancy was possible.

A team of doctors led by senior consultant gynaecologist, and robotic and laparoscopic surgeon, Dr Vasundhara Cheepurupalli proceeded with the treatment.

Dr Cheepurupalli explained, “We collected and froze embryos before starting cancer surgery and carefully identified and removed only the cancerous part while preserving the uterus. Moreover, biopsies had also confirmed that the cancer wasn’t spread, and hence, we proceeded with the treatment.”

“Post-cancer treatment, we implanted two embryos into Mounika’s uterus. Both were successful, but we had to remove one embryo as a precaution since her uterus might not support twins,” she added.