Artistic ode to goddesses

HYDERABAD: The Bonalu festivities have been one of the fascinating events this season. As Hyderabad got all decked up celebrating the Mahakaali Jatara, CE had the chance to visit Akkanna Madanna Temple, where TNIE lensman Vinay Madapu found artists dressed as different avatars of goddesses.

Baka Ranga Rao, who has been part of this tradition for 40 years, spoke about the evolution of their make-up and costumes, “We have been doing this for the past 40 years. Earlier we used to dress up as Kolkata Kali, Gangamma, Gayatri Devi, Renuka Devi, and Bethaludu. Today, we showcase the characters of Bhadrakali, Raktakali, Bootham Durga, Devi Laxmi, and Kanaka Durga. We portray these avatars during festivals like Dussehra, Bonalu, and even for cinema shootings. The goddess’ avatars you see in films are often performed by our team. You can see us in the movie ‘Muta Mestri.’ We are from Vijayawada and have come to Hyderabad for the Bonalu celebration. We will be showcasing the same in Vijayawada next month.”