Pregnant woman dies after being treated by nurses in Telangana

HYDERABAD: A 22-year-old woman, in the second trimester of her pregnancy, died at a private hospital after allegedly being treated by a team of nurses in Wanaparthy district on Saturday night.

In a preliminary investigation by the police, it was revealed that the four-month-pregnant woman, Pushpalatha, a resident of Srirangapur, had a double uterus. During treatment on one of the uteruses, the other one ruptured.

She was suffering from abdominal pain and went to a private hospital in Pedderu on Saturday. However, the hospital reportedly asked the patient to seek treatment in another hospital as it was a serious case, sources in Wanaparthy police said. “But, since she was a single mother and already in great pain, the hospital agreed to admit her,” the police said.

‘Nurses consult doctor over phone’

There are allegations that she was admitted to the hospital in the absence of a doctor. The hospital management and nurses purportedly treated her while consulting the doctor over the phone. However, the police remain tightlipped about these allegations and said that the investigation was under progress.

She was later shifted to another private hospital in Kurnool, where she died at around 3 am, the sources added.

Srirangapur police have registered a case under Section 194 (death under suspicious circumstances) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).