24-year-old held for gang rape of techie in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A 24-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly raping a software engineer along with his friend at a hotel in Vanasthalipuram.

On Monday night, the main accused, Yadla Gowtham Reddy, has been friends with the survivor, who is also 24 years old and a member of a SC community, since childhood. After the woman recently secured a job, Gowtham wanted to celebrate and asked her to come to Bommarillu Bar & Restaurant in Vanasthalipuram. At the bar, he allegedly forced her to drink four shots of vodka. As she fell unconscious, he took her to a room at the hotel and allegedly raped her, the police said.

Later, Gowtham called his friend Shivaji Reddy, 30, who is currently absconding, to the same hotel. Shivaji also allegedly raped her, the police said.

Meanwhile, when the survivor screamed upon regaining consciousness, both the accused fled from the spot. She then called her friends for help. Subsequently, her brother filed a complaint at the Vanasthalipuram police station late on Monday night.