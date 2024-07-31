24-year-old held for gang rape of techie in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A 24-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly raping a software engineer along with his friend at a hotel in Vanasthalipuram.
On Monday night, the main accused, Yadla Gowtham Reddy, has been friends with the survivor, who is also 24 years old and a member of a SC community, since childhood. After the woman recently secured a job, Gowtham wanted to celebrate and asked her to come to Bommarillu Bar & Restaurant in Vanasthalipuram. At the bar, he allegedly forced her to drink four shots of vodka. As she fell unconscious, he took her to a room at the hotel and allegedly raped her, the police said.
Later, Gowtham called his friend Shivaji Reddy, 30, who is currently absconding, to the same hotel. Shivaji also allegedly raped her, the police said.
Meanwhile, when the survivor screamed upon regaining consciousness, both the accused fled from the spot. She then called her friends for help. Subsequently, her brother filed a complaint at the Vanasthalipuram police station late on Monday night.
Rape accused planning to flee to Oz held at RGIA
A 29-year-old man from Telangana, who is accused of raping a 27-year-old woman from Chhattisgarh, was arrested on Monday night at the international airport here when he was about to escape to Australia by a flight via Sri Lanka, police said on Tuesday. The victim had accused the man, who hails from Jangaon district in Telangana, of raping her at a hotel here in the first week of July after promising to marry her, police said, based on a complaint that she filed with Vidhansabha Police Station in Raipur. The woman said that the accused subsequently avoided taking her calls, following which she lodged a complaint. Based on the complaint, a Zero FIR (filed under any station, regardless of jurisdiction) was registered at Vidhansabha Police Station in Raipur, police said.
Jagtial man gets 20-yr jail for sexual assault on 4-yr-old
A 32-year-old man was sentenced to 20-years in jail for sexually assaulting a minor. In addition, sessions judge G Neelima imposed a fine of `5,000 on the convict and awarded `3 lakh compensation for the girl. According to the order, the convict, Kandle Ramesh, forced a the girl into going to his residence after she was returning from buying chocolate and sexually assaulted her in 2020. Based on a complaint filed by the girl’s mother, Jagtial Rural police had registered a case under the POCSO Act.