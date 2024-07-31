Hyderabad: Damaged Charminar clock repaired

HYDERABAD: The white dial of over a-century-old clock at the eastern end of the Charminar was found damaged late Monday night.

After repairing the clock on Tuesday, Madhusudhan Chary of the Wahid Watch Company told TNIE, “The cause of the damage is not known. The damaged part is made of ceramic and fell inside the clock itself. There were as many as five pieces. My colleague Ghulam Mohammed Rabbani and I fixed the dial with a special glue. I expect the dial to remain in place for at least three years. After that, we will need to replace the dial completely.”

The firm has been maintaining the four clocks at Charminar for nearly six decades.