Rushed, mediocre, disappointing

‘More vibrancy would have been ideal’

Sandeep Molugu, aka Sandy Artist, makeup artist and stylist

The Indian Olympics team represents our culture. The outfits were okay but could have been better. They should have included signature styles like coats, sarees, and churidars. There’s no harsh judgment, but considering these athletes are sportspersons, the designer did a decent job. Perhaps more colours, like orange and traditional Indian hues, could have been incorporated. While the green was a nice touch, a bit more vibrancy would have been ideal.

‘Outfits looked rushed’

Shilpa Reddy, Philanthropist, model, and entrepreneur

We could have done better. The true richness of our culture and heritage could have been showcased. Our country has a beautiful history that we could have utilised. It was a letdown, as there was so much potential to showcase our culture. The outfits looked rushed, lacking thoughtful design.

‘Very disappointing and mediocre’

Asmita Marwa, designer

Personally, I found it very disappointing and mediocre. I trust Tarun’s aesthetics and admire him as a designer, so I’m unsure what happened behind the scenes. Inspiration shouldn’t only come from the national flag; there are many unique elements of India to draw from. The outfits were bland, lacking vibrancy and Indianness. There should be a democratic selection process with designs from multiple designers. Handlooms and traditional elements can be used fashionably and trendily, rooted in our culture. Look at what Mongolia did; their designs were fantastic. We could have used Indian silhouettes like jackets, kurtas, and sarees in a more striking and contemporary way.